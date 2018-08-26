BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts (BOPA) announces its 2018 fall and winter schedule, featuring numerous events and exhibitions open to the public.

Below is a list of several events.

The Baltimore Book Festival will return for its 23rd year from Sept. 28-30 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The annual festival will feature more than 200 celebrity and local authors, readings, workshops, children’s activities, discussions, booksellers, live music, food and more.

Free Fall Baltimore is returning for the thirteenth time from Oct. 1-31. Top area arts and cultural organizations provide hundreds of free events including concerts, theater performances and films during National Arts and Humanities Month.

The Baltimore Farmers’ Market & Bazaar will run on Sundays through Dec. 23 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. The bazaar offers shoppers an assortment of food and flowers, and a variety of unique crafts and collectibles including jewelry, clothing, accessories, pottery and more.

Sound Off Live! presented by the Baltimore Hard Rock Café, a live audition where up-and-coming bands and musicians from Maryland, Delaware and Virginia compete to perform at one of BOPA’s 2019 events, will take place on Oct. 17-18 from 5-10 p.m. The free event features musicians performing three songs live in front of an audience and panel of judges.

The Holiday Bazaar & Tea at the Cloisters will run on Nov. 23 from 12-5 p.m. and Nov. 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature local Maryland artisans selling handmade items, perfect for gift-giving.

The New Year’s Eve Spectacular will also be back in town this holiday season with live music and a fireworks show starting at 9 p.m. and ending at 12:30 p.m.

Information about other BOPA events and exhibitions can be found here.

All events produced by BOPA are free to the public, unless otherwise noted.

Grace Clark (WJZ Intern) contributed to this article.