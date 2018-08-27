BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A female, veteran Baltimore city police officer were arrested for being drunk and disorderly outside a Baltimore strip club early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Custom House Avenue near Norma Jean’s club around 1:20 a.m. Sunday for a report of a disorderly person.

The officers arrived and saw the patron acting in a “disorderly manner.” The female patron approached the officers and refused to comply.

Henrietta Middleton, a 12-year-veteran of the Baltimore Police Department, was arrested and charged with a citation of being drunk and disorderly.

The incident was captured on video by a security officer at another club along the Block. That video shows a woman being struck by a male officer who’s in uniform while a large crowd watches.

Middleton was assigned to the Inspector General’s Office, but is now suspended.

The Baltimore Sun reports, Middleton was a “supervisor who worked in the unit that trains officers about the Constitution.”

Middleton earned $125,000 in 2017, according to the Sun.

The incident is under internal investigation.

