BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With the heat index expected to be over 100 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday, the Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen has declared a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert.

“Heat is a silent killer and a public health threat, particularly for the young, the elderly and those with chronic medical conditions,” Dr. Wen said.

“All residents should protect against hyperthermia and dehydration. It’s important to stay cool, stay hydrated, and stay in touch with your neighbors, especially seniors and medically frail individuals who live alone or without air conditioning during times of extreme heat,” she added.

The heat index is a measure of air temperature and relative humidity and indicates how hot it feels to the human body.

The following cooling centers will be open across the city:

The Mayor’s Office of Human Services’ Community Action Partnership will open the following cooling centers on Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.:

Northern Community Action Partnership Center, 5225 York Road, (410) 396-6084

Southern Community Action Partnership Center, 606 Cherry Hill Road (inside the shopping center 2nd floor), (410) 545-0900

Northwest Community Action Partnership Center, 3939 Reisterstown Road, (443) 984-1384

Southeast Community Action Partnership Center, 3411 Bank Street, (410) 545-6518

The Baltimore City Health Department’s Division of Aging and CARE Services will also open the following senior centers from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday:

Waxter Center for Senior Citizens: 1000 Cathedral Street, (410) 396-1324

Oliver Senior Center: 1700 Gay Street, (410) 396-3861

Sandtown-Winchester Senior Center: 1601 N. Baker Street, (410) 396-7725

Baltimore Hatton Senior Center: 2825 Fait Avenue, (410) 396-9025

John Booth Senior Center : 2601 E. Baltimore St., (410) 396-9202

Zeta Center For Healthy And Active Aging: 4501 Reisterstown Rd., (410) 396-3535

Additionally, ShopRite Howard Park (4601 Liberty Heights Ave, 21207) will be open as a community cooling center during their regular hours.

The Baltimore City Department of Recreation and Parks will also extend pool hours.

Heat-related deaths and illnesses are preventable. During periods of extreme heat, the Health Department recommends that city residents:

Check on older, sick, or frail neighbors who may need help in the heat

Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol and caffeine

Reduce outside activities and stay inside in air-conditioned locations

Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles, even for short periods of time

Watch out for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which include:

Confusion

Hot, dry, flushed skin or cool and clammy skin

Lightheadedness

Nausea

Call 911 immediately if any of these symptoms occur.

For more information on Code Red Extreme Heat, citizens can check the Health Department website.

