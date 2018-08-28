WASHINGTON (WJZ) — A stray bullet claimed the life of a 10-year-old girl in DC, now her family and friends are waiting for their justice. But tensions are running especially high.

The families of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson and the defendants charged in her death were removed from court after emotions exploded.

The moments in court were emotional and tense as the suspects in the death of the 10-year-old girl came face to face with her family.

Witnesses said tensions turned into a shouting match between Makiyah’s family and friends and those in court supporting the defendants.

Security had to intervene.

21-year-old Quentin Michals and 20-year-old Qujuan Thomas are both in custody.

On July 16, both men were part of the group that opened fire in a northeast DC neighborhood, with Makiyah caught in the cross-fire.

Police are still looking for three other suspects in this case.

