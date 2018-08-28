LIMA, Ohio (WJZ) — Police in Lima, Ohio are asking that states between Ohio and Florida keep on the lookout for four children who were allegedly abducted by their mother.

Lima Police say the children are endangered because their mother Marianne L. Merritt has no custodial rights and is said to be headed to Florida.

She is accompanied by Charles Perkins in a 200 Chrysler Voyager dark blue in color with a white passenger door and Ohio plate: FMQ3175.

The 40-year-old mother is described as a white female, 5-foot-5 and 210 pounds. She has red hair and green eyes.

Perkins, her boyfriend, who police said is abusive towards children and has active warrants, is armed and dangerous. He is 39 years old, 5-foot-5 and 164 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Damara Croley Damara Croley

Benjamin Karl-Leland Croley Benjamin Karl-Leland Croley

Patience Wilson Patience Wilson

Damien Wilson Damien Wilson

Here are the children’s descriptions from oldest to youngest:

Damara Croley 13 YO. White Female. 11/08/2004. 5’03 / 180 pounds. Brown hair and Blue eyes. Last wearing red OSU shirt and Spiderman web pants.

Benjamin Karl-Leland Croley 12 YO. White Male. 01/30/2006. 5’01”/ 120 pounds. Blonde hair and Blue eyes. Last wearing yellow smiley emoji pants.

Patience Wilson 9 YO. White female. 03/05/2009. 4’05” / 80 pounds. Blonde hair and Blue eyes. Last wearing white top and dark blue or black leggings.

Damien Wilson 8 YO. White Male. 04/16/2010. 4’05”/ 111 pounds. Blonde hair and Blue eyes. Last wearing blue shirt and red and black shorts.

If you see them, call 911. Do not try to approach them.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook