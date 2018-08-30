ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A councilman in Anne Arundel County wants to pass a new policy on unborn children and the proposed resolution is stirring up the debate on women’s medical rights.

In just days, the Anne Arundel County Council will hear arguments for and against a controversial resolution.

The proposed policy addresses the rights of unborn children.

The resolution says it seeks to protect unborn children from cruelty, but those opposing the resolution say it’s a stepping stone to taking away women’s rights.

Outside the Anne Arundel County Council chambers Thursday morning, there was a bright pink message to the county leaders who will vote on a controversial resolution next week.

“It is a step one in chipping away at rights that have been legal in this state since 1992,” said Karen Nelson, president of Planned Parenthood of Maryland. Nelson will speak against the resolution.

The resolution was proposed by Anne Arundel County Councilman Michael Peroutka, and it seeks to “…encourage the humane treatment of all human beings, including pre-born children…”

It goes on to say, “…many women who have intentionally terminated a pregnancy are emotionally and physically damaged as a result…”

Nelson says if it is passed, it would be an unprecedented policy.

“This is very rare to see at the county level, that’s why it’s so shocking here in Anne Arundel County, where we have an atmosphere of helping people,” she said.

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley wrote to WJZ and said that he does not support the resolution, calling it extreme and unprecedented language for public policy.

He writes: “I will stand with women, who have the right to make their own personal health care choices without interference from government.”

The resolution is scheduled for a hearing Tuesday, Sept. 4.

