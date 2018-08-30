BALTIMORE (WJZ) — KFC is trying to convince you to name your baby Harland. Harland is the first name of the Kentucky Fried Chicken’s founder, Colonel Harland Sanders. September 9 will be his 128th birthday.

The child who is born first on September 9 will be deemed the grand prize winner. If there is a tie, a random drawing between those tied will determine the winner.

The “Name Your Baby Harland” contest is open from September 9 to October 9 so you have a month to submit the birth certificate.

The grand prize is $11,000 awarded in the form of a check to go towards the baby’s college education.

It’s a great name for your baby. Just say it out loud. Harland. Plus, your greatly named kid could get $11,000 for college. — KFC (@kfc) August 29, 2018

The winner will be announced on or about October 15. You may enter the contest here.

