  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:KFC

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — KFC is trying to convince you to name your baby Harland. Harland is the first name of the Kentucky Fried Chicken’s founder, Colonel Harland Sanders. September 9 will be his 128th birthday.

The child who is born first on September 9 will be deemed the grand prize winner. If there is a tie, a random drawing between those tied will determine the winner.

The “Name Your Baby Harland” contest is open from September 9 to October 9 so you have a month to submit the birth certificate.

The grand prize is $11,000 awarded in the form of a check to go towards the baby’s college education.

The winner will be announced on or about October 15. You may enter the contest here.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s