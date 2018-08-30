BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s countdown to game time.

“So pumped for the final game of the preseason,” Amber Madore, a Baltimore bartender, said.

Baltimore is covered in purple, set for the final dress rehearsal.

“With RG 3 coming from the Redskins wanting to do a good job and anytime we can beat the Redskins we’re all for it,” Kevin Barnes, a Ravens fan, said.

Ravens fans are pumped for the beltway battle, and ready to dominate the Redskins.

“Coming out on top with a win even if it is preseason, a win is a win,” Jeff Garland, another Ravens fan said.

Spreading their wings with purple pride, fans are fueling up to cheer on their birds.

“It’s exhilarating in most days just because everyone is rooting for the same cause, good to be on the same page for once,” Virginia Barnes, a Ravens fan, said.

With an undefeated record, Raven’s flock is hoping to keep up the momentum and soar into the regular season on a high note.

