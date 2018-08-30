  • WJZ 13On Air

MONTGOMERY CO, Md. (WJZ) — When students in Montgomery County walk into class for the first time Tuesday, they will have their notepads, pens and condoms.

The public school system has decided to provide condoms at four high schools, Gaithersburg, Northwood, Watkins Mills and Wheaton.

Some council members want to make them available at all 25 of the county’s high schools and even want it considered for 40 middle schools.

This comes as sexually transmitted infections reach the highest level in 10 years.

