OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — It appears it may not be sea lice causing swimmers trouble in Ocean City.

Ocean City Beach Patrol said baby crabs are actually to blame for the recent reports of rashes on some beachgoers.

They are not the kind you eat, but rather crabs in their larval phase.

But you don’t have to worry if you’re heading to the beach this Labor Day weekend, the outbreak reportedly only lasted a week.

