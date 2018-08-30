WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Victims of a D.C. rabbi and former Towson University professor who secretly recorded dozens of naked women in a Jewish ritual bath have reached a $14.25 million settlement.

A $100 million lawsuit had been filed against Rabbi Bernard Freundel and the four Jewish organizations he worked for. Our media partners at The Baltimroe Sun report a $14.25 million settlement has been reached in the case.

Freundel was arrested in 2014 after one of his recording devices was discovered at the National Capital Mikvah in Washington.

Prosecutors have said he also invited women from classes he taught at Towson University and Georgetown University’s law school to visit and use the mikvah in order to record them.

Prosecutors found he filmed some 150 women using recording devices hidden in a clock radio, a fan, and a tissue box holder

The rabbi pleaded guilty to 52 counts of voyeurism and was sentenced to six and a half years in prison.

