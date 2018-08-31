BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is looking for a 23-year-old woman.

Brittany Bell was last seen on August 28, in the 600 block of Whitmore Avenue.

Family and friends are concerned for Bell’s well-being.

Bell is five-feet, five inches tall and weighs about 185 lbs. She was last seen wearing a white tee-shirt and grey shorts.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Brittany Bell is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.

