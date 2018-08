KINGSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A body was found in the Gunpowder Park early Friday, the Maryland Natural Resources Police report.

Police said the person’s gender and identity unknown at the time.

The death does not seem suspicious, police said.

The Baltimore County Fire Department helped with removal of the body, due to its location.

The body was found in the Harford County part of the park.

This story is developing.

