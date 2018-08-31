WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — The Metropolitan Police Department has identified a woman suspected in a road rage incident with a DC bus driver all caught on camera.

According to DC police, the woman was captured on cell phone video smashing windows and allegedly running over a Greyhound bus driver in the 1800 block of Bladensburg Road in northeast DC Thursday.

[GRAPHIC WARNING: Language, violence may be inappropriate for viewers]

It was around 6 p.m. when a woman driving an Audi illegally passed the bus moving in the same direction on Bladensburg Road.

“You’re a crazy driver, you need to get off the road,” said the bus driver.

The woman pulled out a baseball bat and a carjack and started smashing the bus’ windows.

We have identified the suspect involved in this incident that occurred in the 1800 block of Bladensburg Road, NE on 8/30. The incident was captured on a cell phone video and can be seen below. This case remains under investigation. #DCPolice #HereToHelp pic.twitter.com/wjti63DycR — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 31, 2018

When the driver stood in front of her car while calling DC police, she allegedly drove into the bus driver several times, injuring him.

Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information should call DC police.

