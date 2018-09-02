BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen has issued a code red heat advisory for Labor Day.

The heat advisory is for Monday and Tuesday as the heat index is expected to be over 100 degrees.

The Mayor’s Office of Human Services’ Community Action Partnership will open the following cooling centers on Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.:

Northern Community Action Partnership Center, 5225 York Road, (410) 396-6084

Southern Community Action Partnership Center, 606 Cherry Hill Road (inside the shopping center 2nd floor), (410) 545-0900

Northwest Community Action Partnership Center, 3939 Reisterstown Road, (443) 984-1384

Southeast Community Action Partnership Center, 3411 Bank Street, (410) 545-6518

The Baltimore City Health Department’s Division of Aging and CARE Services will also open the following senior centers from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday:

Waxter Center for Senior Citizens: 1000 Cathedral Street, (410) 396-1324

Oliver Senior Center: 1700 Gay Street, (410) 396-3861

Sandtown-Winchester Senior Center: 1601 N. Baker Street, (410) 396-7725

Baltimore Hatton Senior Center: 2825 Fait Avenue, (410) 396-9025

John Booth Senior Center : 2601 E. Baltimore St., (410) 396-9202

Zeta Center For Healthy And Active Aging: 4501 Reisterstown Rd., (410) 396-3535

