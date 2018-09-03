JESSUP, Md. (WJZ) — A Howard County police officer shot a man after he allegedly confronted the officer with a handgun in Jessup.

According to police, the incident happened at approximately 9:17 p.m. Sunday. First responders were called to the Extended Stay America hotel in the 8500 block of Washington Boulevard for a report of a man acting erratically in the lobby and in need of medical assistance.

Officials said once the responders arrived, the man displayed the gun and confronted police in the parking lot. An officer then shot him.

Police believe the man is in his 40’s but have not released his identity. He was taken to Shock Trauma with a non-life-threatening injury.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

Police continue to investigate.

