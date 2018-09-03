BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland State Fair expects increased attendance this year compared to years past.

Good weather and the start of school being pushed back after Labor Day are credited for more people going to the fair.

State officials said the long summer break was expected to generate an additional $74 million in economic activity statewide and add more than $7 million in revenue to both state and local governments.

