MONTGOMERY CO., Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County Fire received information from Frederick County at around 8:45 p.m. Monday evening about a possible small plane down in the area of 23300 block of River Road in Dickerson area.

Law enforcement said they are converging on a heavily wooded area near Poolesville, which is about 12 miles west of Germantown.

A number of units have converged on the area to search for a plane. So far there have been no confirmed visuals of an actual plane down.

An emergency beacon was located in the area.

This story is developing. 

