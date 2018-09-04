BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Concussions occur when the head stops moving, but the brain keeps going, bouncing off the inside of your skull. Harmful chemicals can release, and brain cells are stretched and damaged.

While it may seem common for pro football players to suffer concussions, millions of students also get banged up and suffer concussions each year.

It’s not limited to sports. A crash or a slip and fall can also result in concussions.

The Centers for Disease Control has realized the time has come to update what the best treatments are for those under 18.

Dr. Stacy Suskauer with the Kennedy Kreiger Institute was asked to help rewrite federal guidelines.

“One of the really important points coming out of these guidelines is that rest is not best,” Suskauer said.

Dr. Suskauer said she keeps current with the latest studies and concussion protocols but a busy family doctor might not have time to do the same.

These new CDC guidelines offer a quick list of what works best.

“And I think what families should do is go to their child’s provider and ask them does your care follow these guidelines? I think it gives them a tool as to where should I go for care for my child,”

Suskauer said if the child still shows symptoms a month after concussions, that is when it is time to see a specialist.

These new guidelines will be made available Tuesday and are not only for doctors but for parents as well.

