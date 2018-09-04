BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen has issued a code red heat advisory through Thursday, Sept. 6.

The heat advisory is for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as the heat index is expected to be over 100 degrees.

The Mayor’s Office of Human Services’ Community Action Partnership will open the following cooling centers on Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.:

• Northern Community Action Partnership Center, 5225 York Road, (410) 396-6084

• Southern Community Action Partnership Center, 606 Cherry Hill Road (inside the shopping center 2nd floor), (410) 545-0900

• Northwest Community Action Partnership Center, 3939 Reisterstown Road, (443) 984-1384

• Southeast Community Action Partnership Center, 3411 Bank Street, (410) 545-6518

The Baltimore City Health Department’s Division of Aging and CARE Services will also open the following senior centers from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday:

• Waxter Center for Senior Citizens: 1000 Cathedral Street, (410) 396-1324

• Oliver Senior Center: 1700 Gay Street, (410) 396-3861

• Sandtown-Winchester Senior Center: 1601 N. Baker Street, (410) 396-7725

• Baltimore Hatton Senior Center: 2825 Fait Avenue, (410) 396-9025

• John Booth Senior Center : 2601 E. Baltimore St., (410) 396-9202

• Zeta Center For Healthy And Active Aging: 4501 Reisterstown Rd., (410) 396-3535

