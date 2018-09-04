BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says it’s “completely unacceptable” that schools in Baltimore City and Baltimore County had to close on their first day of school because they are ill-equipped to handle extreme heat.

Tuesday is the first day of the academic year for both school systems, and more than 60 Baltimore City schools will release students three hours early Tuesday, while 10 Baltimore County schools won’t even open their doors, as temperatures are expected to exceed 90 degrees.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Heat Closes Schools In Baltimore Co. and Baltimore City

Gov. Hogan took to Twitter to call out the districts, specifically Baltimore City. He said the state was told that some of the Baltimore City schools that were closed Tuesday because of excessive heat would have AC installed before school started.

We were told several schools in Baltimore City that are closing today would have AC installed before school started. In fact, we changed regulations to allow them to use construction dollars for portable units until they could install central air, just like Anne Arundel Co did. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) September 4, 2018

Hogan said this was caused by “a lack of leadership, lack of oversight, and lack of responsible spending” by the school district after the state provided “record funding” for Maryland schools.

We have provided record funding for K-12 education, including record funding for school construction – so this is not a matter of money. This is a lack of leadership, lack of oversight, and lack of responsible spending. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) September 4, 2018

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook