HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County police are continuing their investigation of a hit-and-run that involved Saaif Hakim, 18, of Ellicott City.

They are asking for any witnesses to come forward, and to look out for a possible suspect vehicle, a light-colored mid-size SUV or van with a significant amount of damage to the front driver-side of the car.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Baltimore National Pike (Rt. 40) at around 10:47 p.m. on August 29 for a check on welfare and found an injured man in the median between the east and westbound lanes.

Hakim was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with non-life-threatening injuries. He is currently in fair condition.

Police believe Hakim was hit by an unknown vehicle at around 10:12 p.m. while crossing the lanes. They have reviewed the security footage but have not been able to capture the collision or show a definite suspect.

This investigation is ongoing.

