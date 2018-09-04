ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. (WJZ) — A 65-year-old man is now behind bars after police say he shot a man while they were at a liquor store.

Gregory Lydell Siscoe faces a litany of charges, including: attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and second-degree assault.

Police say the shooting happened just after 11 p.m., at Clauss Liquors located in the 600 block of Crain Highway.

Responding officers found a 46-year-old man who had been shot in the upper body.

The victim was taken to a local trauma center with serious injuries.

Investigators identified Siscoe as the shooter, and were able to arrest him.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook