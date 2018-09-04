SCHOOL CLOSINGSDue to excessive heat, Baltimore schools are closing early or already closed
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:liquor store, Local TV

ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. (WJZ) — A 65-year-old man is now behind bars after police say he shot a man while they were at a liquor store.

Gregory Lydell Siscoe faces a litany of charges, including: attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and second-degree assault.

Police say the shooting happened just after 11 p.m., at Clauss Liquors located in the 600 block of Crain Highway.

Responding officers found a 46-year-old man who had been shot in the upper body.

The victim was taken to a local trauma center with serious injuries.

Investigators identified Siscoe as the shooter, and were able to arrest him.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s