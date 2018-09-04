CRESAPTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police’s homicide unit is investigating the death of an Maryland state prison inmate.

The inmate, 23-year-old Teyquan Wilson, was found unresponsive in his cell early Sunday morning at the Western Correctional Institution in Allegany County.

He has sustained obvious injuries, according to police.

According to police, the correctional officers were making rounds around 12:15 a.m. when they noticed something awry in one of the cells that housed two inmates, one of whom was Wilson.

The officers provided immediate emergency care and medical personnel were called.

Wilson was pronounced dead by first responders from Cumberland Fire Department.

An autopsy report determined Wilson’s manner of death was homicide. The cause of death was not released.

Maryland State Police have identified a suspect, who is also an inmate at the prison.

The investigation is ongoing.

