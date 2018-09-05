CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — One man has died after jumping from a moving car on the Baltimore Beltway.

The crash was on the outer loop of I-695 at Exit 15, Route 40 on Wednesday night.

A detour is in place currently onto Route 40. Outer loop will be reopened as soon as the scene has been processed completely.

MSP said preliminary investigation indicates that the car driver struck the rear of another car on the ramp from Security Blvd to outer loop of I-695 and continued onto the beltway.

Witnesses said while traveling in the third lane of I-695, that same driver jumped out of a moving car into the second lane.

According to MSP, a tractor trailer traveling in the second lane was unable to stop and struck the driver who jumped out of the car. The unoccupied car came to rest on the left side jersey wall. No other vehicles were struck.

There were no other injuries, including occupants of the vehicle originally struck.

The investigation is continuing throughout Wednesday night. Maryland State Police troopers are working to identify the man who was driving who died and locate his family.

The reason for the driver’s actions is currently unknown. His name will not be released until likely tomorrow, MSP said.

This story is developing.

