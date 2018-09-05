  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The second suspect wanted in connection with the death of Tiffany Jones, the woman abducted and then found dead inside a burning home in south Baltimore, has been arrested in Philadelphia.

28-year-old Bobie Barncord was arrested and charged in Jones’ death just 72 hours after the mother of two was abducted.

Police later identified WIllard Turner-Williams, 35, as a suspect in the case. He has been arrested in Philadelphia, and he is charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, arson, and other charges related to the murder of Jones.

29-year-old Tiffany Jones was found dead in a vacant home in south Baltimore.

Jones was abducted by two men in broad daylight on August 21. Police say she got into a heated argument with two men near a Family Dollar Store in Baltimore’s Brooklyn neighborhood. She was snatched and thrown into a black pickup truck.

A day after the abduction, Jones’ body was found inside a burning, vacant home just blocks away from where she was abducted.

The next day, police found the black pickup truck they believed was involved in the abduction — making significant progress in the case.

