HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — As the family plans the funeral for a Columbia woman police say was mauled to death by her pit bull, many are asking questions about the dog itself.

Police are looking now into the history of the dog, where it was adopted and what its life may have been like before launching this deadly attack.

Police said 64-year-old Robin Conway was found dead in her backyard Monday, mauled by a pit bull dog she had recently adopted out of state.

“This dog has been in this household for only two weeks. We’ve had no calls to that house for animal control or any complaints related to that dog,”

Police said when first responders arrived, the dog was standing over a fatally injured Conway, lunging and barking at officers.

But the Maryland SPCA, who has no affiliation with that dog, said these tragedies often give pit bulls a bad rap.

“It’s really hard when you hear horrific stories not to generalize as a gut reaction, but the truth is that all dogs have their own personality and they have their own story to tell,”

Although friendly and gentle, dogs who look like 10-month old Ghost wait for adoption longer than other breeds.

Prince Goerge’s County bans pit bull terriers altogether.

In Conway’s case, police are looking into whether her dog had rabies or another illness.

Her sister said she had owned pit bulls before, and loved animals.

“Everybody’s different. Every animal’s different. Some animals have their problems that you don’t see on the outside,” said Conway’s sister, Susan Eve LeClair.

Police said they had to euthanize the dog. Conway’s autopsy will determine her exact cause of death.

