BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A second day shut down for the schools across Baltimore City and the county without air conditioning.

Some will let out for the afternoon, while others haven’t even started classes this year because of the heat and lack of air conditioning.

School and state leaders are pointing at each other to fix the problem.

School leaders say they have a plan in place to fix the lack of AC, but Governor Larry Hogan says the money has been there so why hasn’t it already been done

And while they point fingers, parents had to show up at noon to wait for their kids to get out of school hours early.

On what should be the second day of classes statewide, 10 schools in Baltimore County haven’t even opened their doors for the year.

70 schools in Baltimore City are closing their doors early.

Sending students home before the heat gets to be too much to handle in classrooms that don’t have air conditioning.

Now, the political blame game is heating up just as quickly as the school hallways.

“They’ve received three time the funding as any other jurisdiction,” Gov. Hogan said. “And they haven’t done so.”

Hogan says he’s handed out state funds to fix the ongoing AC problems in 28 Baltimore City schools, but it hasn’t happened.

The city’s lead educator says it’s not enough money.

“We have a plan we’ve submitted to the state, so we have year-by-year targets for schools that are not being renovated to have air conditioning,” said Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Sonja Santelises.

And while they do the red tape runaround, there’s no word on what it all means for students with the heat not looking to break anytime soon

