BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old man is being treated for gunshot wounds to his body after a shooting in Baltimore on Thursday.

Officers were on patrol when they heard gunshots coming from the 1600 block of Eager Street at 7:13 p.m.

A short time after, they found the man and took him to an area hospital for treatment.

