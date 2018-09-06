  • WJZ 13On Air

LOTHIAN, Md. (WJZ) — Officers responded to a car collision on Mt. Zion Marlboro Road at Frank Moreland Place in Lothian, Md.

A Ford Focus was southbound on Mt. Zion Marlboro Road when it crossed the centerline and struck a Ford F350 that was traveling northbound head-on.

The driver and passenger, identified as Brandon C. Mercer, 25, and Carolyn Mercer, 27, who are brother and sister, in the Focus were flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore. Carolyn suffering critical injuries and Brandon with minor injuries.

Carolyn, the driver, had critical injuries but is now stable and expected to survive.

The driver of the F350, identified as Mark Mandley, 41, was taken to Prince George’s County Trauma Center for minor injuries.

The preliminary cause of the crash appears to be the driver of the Ford Focus’ failure to remain right of center.  Speed does not appear to be a factor.

