GAMBRILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Arundel High School in Anne Arundel County will close early Thursday due to air-conditioning issues.

According to the school, classes will stop for students around 11 a.m.

Staff members will continue to work for the remainder of the day.

Students who ride buses will be taken home on their normal routes starting at 11 a.m.

Some Maryland Schools Closed Again Thursday For Excessive Heat

Several Baltimore County schools haven’t opened this year due to excessive heat and a lack of air-conditioning in some schools.

Some Baltimore city schools are also closing early due to the heat.

