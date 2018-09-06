(CNN/CBS) — Police detained a suspect in a shooting Thursday at a Fifth Third Bank in Cincinnati’s Fountain Square, a police dispatcher said.

Details of the shooting were not immediately available, but the dispatcher said the situation is no longer active, and a suspect is in custody.

“I heard about eight gunshots, and I actually got on my knees. I kind of got down on the ground and then all the cops started coming,” witness James Walker told CNN affiliate WLWT. “I’m still shaking.”

There were no immediate reports of fatalities, but a Cincinnati officer told CBS News four people were injured.

WKRC reports two people are dead as a result of the shooting — one of whom is the shooter.

“It started out apparently with an active shooter at the Fifth Third tower, there was an officer intervention and from there now it’s just victims and things like that,” the officer said.

The motive of the shooting is unclear. Streets and sidewalks around Fountain Square were closed.

Police earlier characterized it as an “active shooter/officer involved shooting incident” in a tweet, but did not elaborate.

A WKRC-TV reporter posted pictures to Twitter showing police responding to the scene of the shooting.

