BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was the 2nd first day of school in Baltimore County on Friday. Students at 10 schools were unable to take their seats during the heat wave this week because there was no air conditioning.

The sweltering heat of the sun and no air conditioning kept 5th grader Samuel Long waiting.

“Yeah, everybody was gone from my neighborhood so I just spent my time reading,” Long said.

Interim superintendent Verletta White paid a visit to Berkshire Elementary School for their first day.

“The boys and girls are excited, our teachers are excited,” White said. “They’ve been waiting for this day for quite some time.”

The system’s inability to open some schools has Gov. Hogan demanding accountability.

“When you get hundreds of millions of dollars and you have tens of thousands of kids who can’t go to school because you don’t have air conditioning that’s disgraceful,” Hogan said in a news conference this week.

Baltimore county interim executive Don Mohler said the schools are a work in progress.

“I’m proud that over half of our budget goes to the public schools, I’m proud that we’ve spent $1.6 billion, that’s billion with a b, on school construction. I think we’ve made terrific progress and you can sense it in the families that take part – they know what an outstanding school system we have,” Mohler said.

