ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — A pair of siblings are dead after a multi-vehicle accident in Elkton Friday morning.

The accident happened around 5:15 a.m. at Route 40 and Delaware Avenue, Maryland State Police report.

Troopers from the Northeast barrack responded to the two-vehicle collision and were notified that two people were deceased in one of the cars.

According to police, the initial investigation revealed that a silver 2011 Honda Civic was attempting to make a left turn from southbound Delaware Avenue to eastbound Pulaski Highway with a green light, when a grey 2017 Dodge Ram pick-up truck on Pulaski Highway went through a red light and struck the driver’s side of the Honda.

Both occupants in the Honda were pronounced dead at the scene.

Brandon Howe, the 27-year-old Honda driver, and his sister 20-year-old Brianna Howe, both of Elkton, were killed.

Dale Brown, 55, of Perryville, Md. was identified as the driver of the Dodge. He refused medical treatment.

One lane of east and westbound Pulaski Highway along with southbound Delaware Avenue at the intersection are closed for the investigation remains closed in the area.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

