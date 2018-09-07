  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are investigating the homicide of a woman who was shot after leaving a local bar.

Tracey Elizabeth Carrington, 25, was shot multiple times while getting into her vehicle on Overlea Ave. after she left S&S Lounge, located at 6900 Belair Rd., according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

The shooting happened at 11 p.m. Thursday, and police believe the woman was targeted.

Investigators found that this shooting was not a drive-by shooting, and it was not gang-related.

The shooter got out of a vehicle, shot Carrington multiple times, before getting back in the vehicle and fleeing the scene, police say.

