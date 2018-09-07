BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — Police took a man who was driving a stolen vehicle into custody Friday afternoon after he fled from officers and later crashed into a parked car.

The police chase started after the Auto Theft Task Force in Baltimore County noticed a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

Officers tried to pull the driver over, but he fled from police.

The chase started on Route 40, and ended in Baltimore City at O’Donnell and Ponca Streets

The chase ended after the suspect crashed into a parked vehicle. He then fled on foot, before being taken into custody. The suspect has not been identified.

No other injuries were reported.

