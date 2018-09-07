BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Jamaican national Alphanso Grant, 50, of Baltimore, was sentenced Friday to 61 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for illegal reentry after deportation and for aggravated identity theft.

Grant pleaded guilty to these charges on July 31.

According to his plea agreement, since Grant first came to the United States in 1986, he has been arrested a number of times using six different aliases.

In April 2006, Grant was arrested in Gaithersburg under one of his aliases and was convicted of possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute.

Grant received an 18-month sentence and was eventually extradited to New York, where he was convicted on 2002 drug charges, which involved smuggling of between 400 and 700 kilograms of marijuana from Arizona to Brooklyn, NY.

Grant was sentenced to seven years in prison and was deported to Jamaica on June 27, 2013.

Grant reentered the U.S. on September 5, 2016, using a fraudulent passport he got in the name of one of his aliases. Grant obtained a second passport using the name of a real person and a U.S. citizen, after the first one he had was revoked when an investigation determined it had been issued in error.

Grant used the second person’s identity to remain in the U.S. until his arrest on June 13, 2018.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook