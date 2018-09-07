BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — Two Pennsylvania men were arrested in Baltimore County after police recovered eight guns after searching their vehicle.

A Maryland Transportation Authority Police officer stopped their 2017 Nissan Altima on I-95 on Thursday after spotting the driver was not wearing a seat belt and using a cell phone while driving.

The driver, identified as 21-year-old Damion Orlando Fray Jr, and passenger, 23-year-old Kody K Freeman, were arrested after officers searched the vehicle and reportedly found eight firearms, including one assault rifle, large caliber rifles, and a handgun.

Fray and Freeman were charged with transporting a firearm in a motor vehicle, illegal possession of ammunition, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, a disqualified person possessing a regulated rifle, and a disqualified person possessing a regulated shotgun.

Both men were held without bail pending trial.

