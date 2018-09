CALIFORNIA (KDKA) — Rapper Mac Miller has reportedly died of an overdose.

TMZ reports Miller was found around noon Friday at his California home and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was 26 years old.

He had planned to launch a tour for his new album at the end of October. The tour was going to stop at the Petersen Events Center in November.

