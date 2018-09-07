BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — A 15-year-old boy is dead after being shot with a pellet gun Thursday evening.

Baltimore County police officers were called out just after 6:45 p.m. about someone with a gunshot wound in the unit block of Dogwood Dr.

Officers and first reponders found the teen in cardiac arrest in a nearby back yard, and worked to keep him alive.

The victim was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say their investigation found that the teenager and a friend were shooting targets with a pellet rifle, when the victim was struck in the chest by a round or fragment of a round from the pellet gun.

The case is currently being investigated as an accidental injury death.

This case will be forwarded to the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office for review after police complete their investigation and the medical examiner’s office can determine the official cause of death.

