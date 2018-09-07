WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Warning for Baltimore, Carroll, and Baltimore City until 9:45 p.m.
By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A cool front moved across the region and has been the focal point for showers and thunderstorms and in some places very heavy rains.

Most of the region recorded about three quarters to one inch of rain, but a few locations had over 3 inches, which prompted flood warnings.

This weekend will be much cooler and potentially damp or even rainy at times as well. By Sunday, we will be looking at cloudy, breezy and chilly conditions for the Ravens game, so dress for a cool high of only 68.

Warmer air will return next week, with more shower chances as well. We will be carefully tracking Tropical Storm Florence as it is expected to gain strength over the next few days and may likely pose a threat to the East Coast by the end of next week unless it moves out to the Northeast before approaching the Carolina Coastal areas, which is what is indicated to be happening right now.

These will change and be updated over several more days.

