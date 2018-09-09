BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — The Orioles and Catholic Relief Services teamed up to help feed hungry people thousands of miles away.

Sunday, Hundreds of volunteers gathered in a Camden Yards warehouse to pack food for strangers on the other side of the Atlantic.

“I’m really excited, it’s my first time ever doing it and I love to help people,” said Christopher Bever, one of the youngest volunteers.

Volunteers measured, packed then sealed thousands of meals. The goal was to pack 75,000 meals for people in Burkina Faso, a West African country that is experiencing severe drought. Organizers say 1 out of five in the African nation does not have enough food.

Thomas Awiapo benefited from a similar program when he lived in Ghana.

“Super super grateful to Catholic Relief Services because they gave me hope. I was going and receiving a little snack, but while I was receiving that little snack, I received education,” Awiapo said.

Catholic Relief Services has been around for 75 years. The organization’s helping hands food packing event draws company groups and families.

“They’ve come out here in the pouring rain to spend their Sunday morning to pack 75,000 meals which will go out to people. It will also provide some monetary assistance so that farmers can plant some onions can plant a crop that allows their kids to go to schools” said Sean Callahan with Catholic Relief Services

Organizers say it only takes 50-cents to provide one meal and on Sunday, the goal of packing vital staples like rice for families in Burkina Faso connected people cultures apart.

“Without a doubt. It’s a great experience, this is my third year doing it, “said Jennifer Wenger, a volunteer.

The Orioles are a big supporter of the Maryland Food Bank and volunteers were also encouraged to donate to that cause here in the state.

