BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are searching for the person who shot a 17-year-old in the neck.

On Monday, at about 1 p.m., officers were called out to the 500 block of South Lehigh St. to investigate a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old male who had been shot in the neck. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit a tip by downloading the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile APP on your smartphone.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook