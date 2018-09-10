BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities have doubled the rewards being offered for information that leads to the arrests of three Baltimore fugitives wanted for their roles in a Cherry Hill gang.

The ATF in Baltimore is offering $10,000 each for information leading to the arrests Travis Eugene Alewine (aka Sticks), Deaven Raeshawn Cherry (aka Gotti), and Terrell Luster (aka Relly).

These men are considered armed and dangerous, as police say Cherry was involved in the murder of two people, and that Luster and Alewine were each involved in one murder.

https://twitter.com/ATFBaltimore/status/1039245251603582976s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

