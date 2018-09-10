JOPPA, Md. (WJZ) — A man was arrested and charged with several crimes after he allegedly carjacked a cab Saturday in Joppa.

Harford County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a report of a carjacking at Joppatowne Plaza around 1:50 p.m.

They were told an unknown man entered a cab and requested a ride to Baltimore. Then he implied he had a weapon.

The cab driver jumped out of the car and the suspect got into the driver’s seat and fled.

Authorities put out a call to be on the lookout for the cab.

Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler was driving along Route 40 when he saw the reportedly stolen cab.

Gahler began pursuing the cab and it ended when the cab collided with two sheriff’s office vehicles, including Col. Steven Bodway’s car.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

Dionte Kyrell James Torrence, 24, of Baltimore, into custody and charged him with carjacking, second-degree assault and theft. He was transported to the Harford County Detention Center where he is being held without bail.

