OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Sand dunes piled high in Ocean City overnight as rough surf brought the sand to the boardwalk.

Ocean City Fire Department warned visitors to be careful if headed to the boardwalk.

On Assateague Island, officials closed beach access and the campground at the state park due to 12-foot high waves and dangerous surf Sunday. Officials said the beach would be closed until further notice.

‘Dangerous’ Surf, 12-Foot Waves Closes Assateague State Park Beach

In downtown Annapolis, several roads were closed due to flooding.

Newman Street is closed at Duke of Gloucester Street, Dock Street was closed and Compromise Street between Memorial Circle and St. Marys St. Eastport was also closed Monday morning.

Traffic is heavy in Annapolis and surrounding roadways as people take detours to get around closures.

In Virginia, Old Town Alexandria flooded Sunday and again Monday morning.

WUSA9 reported that the Alexandria Fire Department rescued eight people Sunday night.

The rough surf and the flooding come days ahead of a threat from Hurricane Florence that’s expected to affect the East Coast.

