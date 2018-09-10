SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) — A 16-year-old girl was found hanging outside a Salisbury elementary school Monday morning.

A school maintenance employee found the teen hanging from a tree behind East Salisbury Elementary School.

Wicomico Sheriff’s Office is investigating the teen’s death.

The girl was a senior at Wicomico High School.

Although suicides are not normally reported by police or media, due to the nature of the incident this is an exception.

Police are taking with the girl’s family and friends to see if they can gather details about what may have led to the incident.

WBOC-TV reports the schools are providing counselors for students.

Today is World Suicide Prevention Day.

If you need help, call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

