BALTIMORE (WJZ) — 17 years after issue, Steve Peck’s World Trade Center visitor badge is starting to fade.

But for the Baltimore County businessman, who survived the 9/11 terrorist attack with it in his pocket, it’s a badge that tells his story.

“All of a sudden, the building shook so violently,” Peck said.

Peck was on the 63rd floor of the North Tower when the first plane hit.

As chaos erupted, he said he and his colleagues ran down floor after floor of a crowded stairwell, thinking at first that the building had been bombed.

“We got to 37 and slowed down, then we had a chance to talk, like ‘What happened?’ and somebody said ‘I saw flames you know, going by my window,’ and I went, ‘Flames by your window? How could a bomb do that?'” Peck said.

Peck still gets emotional talking about the phone call to his wife that he thought might be his last, and the brave firefighters from Rescue 1 he encountered on the 20th floor.

“We’re sweating running out, we’re just trying to get home, and these guys are coming in, you know, the first responders. So, I talked to them for a little while. They didn’t make it out,” Peck said.

That night after escaping, renting a car and driving home, he took a photo with his wife and kids.

He said he is lucky for the 17 bonus years that followed.

“Truth is, my main reflection’s just on those who didn’t come home. I mean, it’s just amazing how blessed we should all feel to have another day,” Peck said.

