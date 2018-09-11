PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police tweeted Tuesday night a report of a shooting in Parkville, Md.

BCPD responded after a call for a shooting at 7:42 p.m. in the unit block of Solar Circle. Police have preliminary information that the victim and the suspect may have been in a verbal argument before the shooting.

A man was shot in the leg, taken to a hospital and he is expected to survive.

The suspect fled the scene before police were called.

This story is developing, follow WJZ for updates.

