COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The law firm representing the parents of Maryland offensive lineman Jordan McNair has filed notice of claim forms, which are formal letters notifying the state of the parents’ intent to sue, according to ESPN.

ESPN reports it does not guarantee a suit will be filed, but it gives them the right to file a lawsuit within a year.

McNair died in June after suffering heat stroke at a football workout at the University of Maryland.

WJZ reached out to the University late Tuesday night and could not reach anyone at that time.

This story will be updated. 

